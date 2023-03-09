Orji Kalu Loses Mobile Phone During Certificate Of Return Presentation In Abuja

Recently re-elected Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, say he has misplaced his mobile phone.

According to the lawmaker, his cell phone was stolen when he went to collect his Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a post via his verified Facebook page on Thursday, the former Abia State Governor warned the general public to beware of any illicit activity involving his cell phone and numbers.

“This is to notify the general public to beware of any illicit activity involving my cell phone and numbers.

“During the collection of Certificate of Return at International Conference Centre Abuja, my cell phone with MTN and Glo lines were stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person(s).

“My network providers have been duly informed. Please don’t hesitate to provide any useful information. #OUK,” Kalu posted.