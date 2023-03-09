Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu Sad, Commiserates With Victims’ Families

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the early Thursday morning accident involving a train and a Lagos State Government staff bus, which happened between Shogunle and Ikeja axis.

The governor, who noted that he is saddened by the event, sent deep condolences to the families of those that lost their lives in the accident, praying that God would grant them eternal rest.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the accident. The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

“Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to Lagosians who joined the State’s first responders in the search and rescue operation, saying the true spirit of Lagos must be sustained at all times.

“A big thank you to well meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts. Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly.” He said.

The Governor promised to give updates on the incident as it is deemed necessary.