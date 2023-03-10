40-Foot Container Crushes Car In Lagos

A 40-foot container has crushed a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Ago Palace Road, Mile 2 area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, saying the nation’s commercial capital also recorded four other container truck accidents at different locations across the state.

LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, blamed the incident on brake failure, a situation that led to the SUV being crushed from the rear.

“Another fully loaded 40ft containerised truck today fell on an SUV car with registration no EKY 723 OS at Ago Palace Road inward Ago Palace from Apple Junction inward Mile 2,” the statement read.

“Investigation revealed that the 40ft containerised truck had a break failure and crushed the SUV car from the rear.”

Noting that no casualty was recorded during the incident, the Response Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was contacted for immediate evacuation.

On his part, LASTMA’s General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba appealed to motorists, particularly truck owners and drivers, to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

“Today alone, the Agency recorded 5 different container truck accidents at Ketu inward Mile 12, Ojuelegba bridge inward stadium, under the bridge by Lasuth, Ago Palace Road and Oke-Alfa bridge inward Jakande Estate,” he stated.