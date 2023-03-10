Gov Election: Labour Party Not Southern Kaduna People’s Agenda – Jonathan Asake

The Governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Kaduna, Jonathan Asake, has stated that his party is not pushing forth a southern Kaduna propaganda to garner support.

He said this on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s, Sunrise Daily. where he made it clear that it was a movement to change the system and bring hope to the people.

“The Labour Party is not a southern people’s agenda, it is an expression of hope for people that felt that they have been left out, we have campaigned across the local government and indeed the teeming masses in all the local government have felt that they have been left out,” he said.

Speaking further the former President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), insisted that neither he nor the Labour Party would be withdrawing from the upcoming election in Kaduna state.

“I want to clarify that there is no such time that neither myself nor my campaign organization, nor the Labour Party in Kaduna state has had any conversation with any political party that we are going on an alliance,” Asake said.

According to him, this was an orchestrated propaganda by the opposition party to discourage and dampen the spirits of the LP supporters ahead of the elections.

He, however, said that the PDP which prides itself on having strong support in South Kaduna is slowly losing its grip with the emergence of the Labour Party.

“Generally, the PDP has a strong support base in the Southern part of Kaduna State, and it has been seen clearly that they have lost that support base to the emergence of the Labour Party and my candidature in that part of the state.”

“Clearly for the Presidential Election we won six out of the 8 local governments and in the central, we won two local governments. “

Speaking on the ruling party in the state, he said, “If you look at the policies of the APC in the last seven to 8 years now, you would see that teachers and civil servants were sacked in their thousands, most of them were not paid their entitlements, many of them have died, many of them families have continued to suffer their children are out of school.

‘‘School fees in the tertiary institutions have been increased by over 300 per cent, most of those students in schools, their parents that can no longer cope and they are staying out of school and you can tell what that has to do with insecurity. “

He said his plans, incisive contribution, and experience would be invaluable in addressing the key situations of the state.

Asake also noted that insecurity has greatly affected the entire state and restraint the progress of the state adding that his approach to combatting Insecurity and banditry is that at any level the leader must have the political will to address hectic situations claiming that he has these potentials to tackle these insecurities when elected.

“Kaduna state has become the epic centre of insecurity and having served as SOKAPU President, I know the problem of insecurity, the way insecurity has wrecked the entire state and stopped virtually everything from moving forward.”