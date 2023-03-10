Kogi To Arrest, Prosecute Persons, Businesses Rejecting Old Naira Notes

The Kogi State government has threatened to apprehend and prosecute persons and businesses that reject the old naira notes in the state.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said that rejecting the old naira notes is a clear disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling

He said it is unacceptable that some persons and businesses will continue to reject the use of the old naira notes after the Supreme Court ruled that both the old and new naira notes remain legal tenders until December 31, 2023.

The Commissioner asked the Kogi people to report anyone who rejects the old naira notes to security and government authorities for immediate action.

He also said that banks that refuse to accept old naira deposits shall be sealed as the State Government will not accommodate financial institutions that wilfully disobey court orders, more so, the orders of the highest court in Nigeria.

The statement noted that the Kogi State Government has set up a high-powered Committee to ensure full adherence and compliance to the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Members of the Committee are the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Commissioner for Information and Communications; Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; the State Security Adviser and the Managing Director, of Kogi Enterprise Development Agency.

The Committee is to ensure that our people take full benefit of the Supreme Court ruling on the old naira notes and ease the hardship they have been subjected to by the policy brought so much hardship to the people.