Osun PDP Accuses Oyetola, Omisore Of Plans To Arrest Its Leaders

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the former state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore of plotting the arrest of its leaders and importing fake policemen into the state ahead of the elections.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, the PDP through its security and legal committee stated that Senator Omisore and Mr Oyetola have been holding a series of nocturnal meetings from Thursday night to perfect the plan, adding that Mr Timothy Owoeye and Remi Omowaiye are key ring leaders in the new attempt to plunge the state into chaos ahead of next Saturday election.

The party posited that Senator Omisore is working with the police election commissioners posted to Osun State in pursuance of this agenda, warning that ” the worst and most dangerous part was the importation of fake policemen from the neighbouring states”

The party stated further that Senator Omisore and Mr Oyetola have listed names of prominent PDP leaders to arrest and that those charged with the illegal operation have been assured by the APC National Secretary of protection of the conduct of this evil plan.

“We bring this evil plan to the urgent attention of western embassies in Abuja, particularly the American and British embassies. Senator Omisore as a long-term resident of the UK should be called to order to back off on this plan or the UK High Commission should revoke his visa,” he said.

“We call on the American Ambassador to Nigeria to place both Omisore and Oyetola on visa and associated sanctions in view of their anti-democratic plan to push Osun into a political and constitutional crisis.”

“We call on the local and international human rights organizations to pay attention to the unfolding scenario in Osun State. Osun people have the right to vote for leaders of their choice. The dictatorial plot by both Omisore and Oyetola targets the destruction of the democratic rights of the people of Osun State. It is a call to anarchy to attempt to deny the people their right to vote and be voted for.

“Finally, we call on the Inspector General of Police to wade into this matter and call the election police commissioners in Osun State to order. We are reassured that the IGP will not condone any act that is capable of breaching the peace and stability of Osun state. We specifically request the IGP to call Senator Omisore and Mr Oyetola to order.

“The people of Osun State have the inalienable rights guaranteed under the constitution to vote and vote for. It will amount to a serious breach of the ground law for any officer of the opposition party to embark on a road of anarchy. The democratic rights of Osun people cannot be tampered with by any unpopular politician afraid of free and fair election”, the statement concluded.