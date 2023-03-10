Remi Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Visit Bus-Train Crash Victims

Wife of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; and the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, visited some victims of a recent bus-train crash at the various health facilities.

The incident involving a moving train and a staff bus of the state government occurred in the Ikeja area of the state.

According to a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Olubukonla Nwonah, the women were accompanied by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, and other senior officials of the state government.

The hospitals visited were said to have included the General Hospital, Gbagada; Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate; and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Empathising with the victims and assessing their ongoing treatment, they went on a ward round and got a firsthand briefing on the crash and efforts to save lives.

The ladies commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones, describing the accident as unfortunate and deeply painful.

