Seplat CEO Brown Steps Aside Over Allegations Of Prejudice

Seplat Energy Plc says it was served with court processes and ex-parte interim order by the Federal High Court, Lagos, restraining its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, from participating in the running of the company for a period of seven days.

“The Board of Seplat Energy has unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Mr Brown as the CEO,” the Board Chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi, said in a statement on Thursday.

Omiyi described the allegations as a spurious and vindictive reaction to its enforcement of corporate governance standards and a determination to continue to uphold its fiduciary duties and loyalty to the company.

According to him, the interim orders are premised on allegations of unfair, prejudicial, and offensive acts by the Chairman, CEO and all of the Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs) of Seplat Energy.

“The allegations include that the CEO organised a site visit for a number of its major shareholders to the Company’s operations, cancelled some catering and landscaping contracts, and introduced a new job performance rating,” he said.

“Seplat Energy refutes the allegations and notes that since Mr. Brown became CEO in 2020, Nigerian nationals have been appointed to the company’s most important positions, including Chairman, Senior Independent Non[1]Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating officer.”

See the full statement below: