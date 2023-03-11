Chelsea Continue Mini-Revival With Win Over Leicester City

Chelsea continued their mini-revival on Saturday with a 1-3 win over Leicester City in a Premier League tie.

Leicester remain rooted in the relegation battle, just one point above the drop zone after a fifth consecutive defeat.

Ben Chilwell put Chelsea ahead early on against his former club before Patson Daka levelled.

But a sensational pass from Enzo Fernandez and a finish from Kai Havertz put Chelsea back in front and Mateo Kovacic’s strike secured a third consecutive win for the Blues, who continue to lift the pressure on Graham Potter.

Everton moved out of the bottom three and up to 15th thanks to a third 1-0 win in four home games under Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil smashed in the only goal inside the first minute to end Brentford’s 12-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Leeds remain second from bottom but closed to within a point of safety after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 at home to high-flying Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister put the Seagulls in front before Patrick Bamford levelled before the break.

Jack Harrison then scored at both ends in the second half to leave Brighton still nine points off the top four, albeit with three games in hand.

Manchester City can close to within two points of leaders Arsenal later when they travel to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are not in action until Sunday when they face Fulham.