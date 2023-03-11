Court Jails Two PDP Chieftains Over N142m Elections Bribe Scam

A Federal High Court in Bauchi has convicted two chieftains of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Saleh Hussaini Gamawa and Aminu Umar Gadiya, and sentenced them to two years imprisonment.

They were convicted for offences that bordered on conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N142,460,000.00 (One Hundred and Forty-Two Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira), the spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wilson Uwujeren said in a Saturday statement.

“Justice Hassan Dikko convicted the duo on March 2, while ruling on the two-count charge brought against the defendants by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,” he added.

“The defendants were first arraigned on June 4, 2018, and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018, on a two-count charge for allegedly receiving over N142 million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi State.”