Police Rescue 14 In Zamfara After 68 Days Of Captivity

Officers of the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued 14 kidnap victims after 68 days in captivity.

The rescue, the Command’s spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, was in conjunction with the vigilante, and the victims were freed near Munhaye forest after the officers dislodged a bandits’ camp belonging to kingpin Dogo Sule.

“As a result of the operation, fourteen ( 14) hostages comprising two (2) male adults, seven (7) females, and five (5) children below of age of 2 years were rescued,” the statement from Shehu added.

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January 2023 at about 23: 00hrs, a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity.”

The victims were then taken to the Police Clinic, Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf, the spokesman added, has congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom. He is reassuring residents of the state of continuous commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens.