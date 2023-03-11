Taraba LP Disowns Gov Candidate’s Endorsement Of PDP Opponent

The Labour Party in Taraba State has distanced itself from its governorship candidate, Philip Munlip, for endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Kefas Agbu.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, the state Chairman of the party, Mrs Esther Gulmu, described Munlip’s action as mischief and blackmail for personal gain.

According to the party, the action of the governorship candidate is motivated by personal gains.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Saturday, said it had resolved all the issues leading to the delisting of its governorship candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Taraba APC Media and Publicity Secretary, Aaron Arthimas, stated that the coast is now clear for its governorship candidate, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, to contest the governorship election.

Legal tussles had trailed the emergence of the party’s governorship candidate, but the party is convinced all that is behind it as it hopes to emerge victorious on March 18.