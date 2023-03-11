Uzodimma Sacks Labour Commissioner Amid NLC Tussle

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has sacked the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Ford Ozumba.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, in a statement made available to Channels Television on Saturday, said the removal is with immediate effect.

The governor is said to have directed Ozumba to hand over all necessary documents to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Productivity immediately.

No reason was given for the sack but some sources say it may not be unconnected with the ongoing impasse between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Joe Ajaero and the Imo State Government.