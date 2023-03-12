Five Suspected Ritualists Arrested In Ogun

Five suspected ritualists have been arrested in Ososa, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects were apprehended following information received by the Police at Odogbolu divisional headquarters.

READ ALSO: Ex-Boko Haram Fighter, Traditional Ruler, 35 Others Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said that the gang, who are responsible for a series of corpse exhumations within the Ososa community, were planning somewhere within the town to carry out another round of human parts harvest.

Identifying the suspects as Oshole Fayemi, Osemi Adesanya, Ismaila Seidu, Oseni Oluwasegun and Lawal Olaiya, the police spokesman accused them of exhuming corpses from their graves and removing parts of their bodies for ritual purposes.

The suspected ritualists have their ages ranging from 30 to 60 years old, Oyeyemi added in the statement.

“Upon the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, CSP Godwin Idehai, mobilized his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended,” he said.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves and that they used to sell parts of a such corpse to their standby buyers who need it for money-making rituals.”

Reacting to the arrest, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.