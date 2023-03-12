Gunmen Abduct 10 From Abuja Estate, Police Say Rescue Operations Ongoing

Gunmen have kidnapped 10 residents of the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The gunmen numbering about 20 were said to have stormed the estate around 11:30 pm on Friday.

According to a resident of the area, children and a woman are among those taken away by the attackers.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Intercepts 150 Drums Of Smuggled Petrol In Akwa Ibom

Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, Josephine Adeh confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday, saying the police operatives in the area are combing the bush for the attackers and the abductees.

She urged residents of the area not to panic, calling on them to help the police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

“Upon receipt of the distress call on Friday 10th March, 2023 from Grow Homes along Kuchibiyi after Champion Chruch, police operatives were immediately deployed to the scene. The suspects numbering about twenty however abruptly suspended their operations and abducted ten victims with them into the bush,” the statement read.

“Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.

“We urge the residents to remain calm and assist with useful information that could lead to the swift arrest of these criminals.”