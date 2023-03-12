UPDATED: Gunmen Kill 17 In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

At least 17 people have been killed after gunmen attacked Ungwar Wakili village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources say the casualties are mostly women and children including a woman and her new born baby.

An earlier report had stated that fifteen persons died, however, two pf three other persons who sustained injuries, have died of their wounds.

Although the police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, however, the Executive Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Francis Sani told Channels Television that the gunmen suspected to be militia herders invaded the community at about 9pm on Saturday and started shooting sporadically on people’s houses.

The chairman disclosed that fifteen locals mostly women and children were killed in the process, either from gunshots or machete cuts.

He further explained that the gunmen operated for some hours without any resistance from security operatives despite being located close to a

mobile police checkpoint.

According to the local government Chairman, those who sustained injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment, while the remains of the victims will be given a mass burial after normalcy has been restored

Meanwhile, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect. This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace in the area.