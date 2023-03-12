Police Vow To Arrest Perpetrators Of Kaduna Attack

The police authorities in Kaduna State have vowed to arrest and bring to justice the masterminds of Saturday’s deadly attack on Ungwan Wakili community in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area, which left no fewer than 17 people dead.

A spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the attack in a statement, explained that the timely intervention of joint security personnel prevented the gunmen from unleashing more attacks on the community.

Jalige also assured that security operatives were on top of the situation, noting that all the culprits involved will be apprehended.

Trouble started in the community a couple of days ago when a boy rearing cattle was murdered, the police said.

“Repelling the hoodlums was a tedious task for our security agencies, but they were successful as the terrorists scampered away from the scene.”

“A joint security team will be combing the bushes in the area Sunday afternoon to search for bodies if there are any. They will also apprehend the suspects responsible for the killings.

“We are on top of the situation and all the hoodlums responsible would be rounded up,” the police stated.