Another Fire Incident Hits Jigawa Village

Barebari Village in Sankara Ward, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State has been hit by a fire incident, destroying many houses, local silos, animals, and other valuable items.

The incident happened on Saturday morning, according to Shehu Sule Udi, the local government Chairman.

In his statement to newsmen, Mr. Udi warned residents to be careful about the way they use fire to avoid future occurrences.

He also revealed that a similar incident had happened in the village two years ago, which completely razed down half of the village.

The local government has presented relief materials to the victims and appealed to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and individuals to support the affected families.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa state command, CSC Adamu Shehu, said, “On Saturday, 11th day of March 2023 at about 12:00 pm fire mishap occurred at Barebari Village, Sankara Ward, Ringim LGA, Jigawa state.”

He further stated that four houses were consumed by the fire, including animals and other valuables.

According to Shehu, the cause of the fire was a refuse dump site that was set ablaze and left unattended, spreading due to the blowing dry and hot afternoon wind. Fortunately, there was no human casualty recorded, and the fire was put under control to prevent further escalation.

This incident comes just a few days after three villages in Kiyawa Local Government Area were consumed by fire, adding to the growing number of fire incidents in the state.

The government and concerned agencies are being urged to intensify efforts towards preventing such occurrences and providing adequate support to affected victims.