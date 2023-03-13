PHOTOS: We Have Nothing To Hide, INEC Tells Labour Party Legal Team

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has assured the Labour Party (LP)’s legal team of the Commission’s readiness to provide all documents needed to prosecute its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He made the comment in a meeting with the LP legal team at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO: ‘Fake And Malicious’, Emefiele Denies ‘Fresh Plot’ Against Tinubu

“INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately,” Yakubu was quoted as saying in a statement on the Commission’s Facebook page.

“We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily.”

The meeting with INEC officials was held at the Commission’s national headquarters to start the process of inspection of electoral materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

The head of the legal team, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, led 60 lawyers.

Earlier, the LP had accused INEC of not allowing it to inspect the election materials and threatened to protest at the Commission’s offices nationwide.

“We, therefore, want to state that we will not fail to call our supporters to march to INEC offices nationwide in a non-violent protest which is allowed by law,” the party’s chief campaign spokesman Yunusa Tanko said. “This is to curtail the flagrant disobedience to court orders by INEC.”

See photos from the meeting below: