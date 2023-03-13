FG To Charge Helicopter Landing Fees — Minister 

In the quest for improved revenue generation in the aviation sector, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation is looking at ways of collecting landing fees from helicopters operating in Nigerian airspace.

With an eye on this, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika inaugurated the latest batch of trained Helicopter Monitoring Officers at the International Wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers State capital.

In his opening remarks, the minister, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Norris Anozie reiterated the resolve of the Federal Government to improve revenue collection of helicopter landing charges.

Appreciating the minister, the host of the event lauded the new innovations brought in by the minister in the sector.

The minister then inaugurated the trainees before commissioning the helicopter monitoring facility at the airport.

One of the newly trained Helicopter Monitoring Officers explained to Channels Television that everywhere helicopters land or take off from in the country will be adequately monitored.

The Helicopter Monitoring Officers are going to be vested with the responsibility of collecting landing fees on behalf of the Federal Government.