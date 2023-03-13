Gombe APC Campaign Council Raises Alarm Over Smear Plot

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised an alarm over an alleged smear campaign ahead of the gubernatorial elections.

In a statement by the chapter’s spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the APC said it had come to its attention that some unscrupulous elements in the opposition in the state have concluded plans to come up with concerted smear campaigns against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is the governorship candidate of the party for the polls coming up in a few days.

READ ALSO: Old Naira Notes Remain Legal Tender, Says Sanwo-Olu

“We have credible intelligence that those opposition elements are working in cohort with their paymasters to dish out outright falsehood against our candidate and other party chieftains as part of their last attempts to hoodwink the Gombe electorate who have since made up their minds to reelect Governor Inuwa for a second term.

“Having seen the handwriting on the wall that they stand no chance in the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections, which will now hold on March 18, these enemies of Gombe people have engaged the services of some political jobbers to execute their evil plot.

“We in the Gombe State APC Campaign Council have deemed it necessary to bring this to the attention of the Gombe people and urge them to disregard any such falsehood in any kind.

“We wish to reiterate that Governor Inuwa Yahaya remains resolute and deeply committed to continue with his good governance that will ensure a better Gombe for all the people of Gombe State and beyond. On this, his resolve remains unwavering.

“We call on the general public not to give in to the opposition’s hateful political propaganda and campaigns of incitement that threaten our peaceful coexistence.

“Gombe is reputed for its political non-violence, tolerance and stability. We must therefore approach elections as a family affair, devoid of rancor, ill-will and bitterness,” the APC communique partly read.

The APC cautioned those planning an evil to shelve their plots, opining that the people of Gombe are solidly behind Governor Inuwa Yahaya and will give him a second mandate on Saturday, March 18.