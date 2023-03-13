List Of Oscar Winners In Main Categories

By Soonest Nathaniel
Updated March 13, 2023
Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Multiverse sci-fi smash “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the leaderboard with seven Oscars including best picture and three of four acting prizes, while World War I flick “All Quiet on the Western Front” finished the night with four prizes.

Key winners

Best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best international feature film : “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Best cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best documentary feature: “Navalny”

Best original song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Best original score: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

