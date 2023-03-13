Shettima, APC Leaders Meet Lawmakers-Elect At Aso Rock

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday met with senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore; and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), were among those in attendance.

The party had in an invitation over the weekend urged guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners.

“This is to inform all Senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they are invited to a parley with the party’s national leadership,” the invitation had read.

The agenda of the meeting was not unconnected with the leadership of the 10th National Assembly that will be inaugurated in June.

Also, the issue of zoning of the Senate presidency, Speaker for the House of Representatives and other principal offices in the National Assembly were discussed.

A source explained that the APC is trying to avoid a situation that played out in 2015 where Senator Bukola Saraki emerged as Senate President against the party’s wish.

Saraki, who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, emerged as Senate President when 51 APC senators were at the International Conference Centre waiting for a truce meeting reportedly called by the leadership of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was elected unanimously by 57 senators present at the session and sworn into office on June 9, 2015.