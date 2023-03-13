Train Accident: 53 Survivors Discharged, 43 Victims Still Admitted – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government says a total of 53 survivors in the accident involving a train and a staff bus have been discharged from different hospitals in the state.

Last Thursday, a train collided with a Lagos State staff bus conveying workers in the Shogunle area of Oshodi. Six person were killed with scores of victims admitted to various hospitals in the state for treatment.

According to witnesses, the bus was attempting to cross the rail track when an oncoming train rammed into it, dragging the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area of Ikeja.

Giving an update on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said 53 out of the 102 persons involved in the accident have been discharged.

The Commissioner also stated that 43 patients are still being admitted in various medical facilities in the state. While 39 were at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), two were at the Gbagada General Hospital with another two at the General Hospital, Odan-Lagos.

“The total number of passengers involved is 102. Breakdown of location after triage: LASUTH (71), General Hospital, Lagos (4); General Hospital, Orile-Agege (10); General Hospital, Gbagada (6); Accident and Emergency Centre (5),” Abayomi said.

“Death (6), two at the site of the accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation. Total number of patients on admission as of Sunday 12th March 2022 (43); LASUTH (39), General Hospital Odan-Lagos (2), General Hospital, Gbagada (2).

“The total number of patients/passengers discharged as at Sunday, March 12, 2023, is 53.”