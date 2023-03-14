Delta PDP Gov Candidate Oborevwori Escapes ‘Gunmen Attack’

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, reportedly escaped “gunmen attack” along the Warri-Sapele highway.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, Oborevwori was on his way from Sapele heading to Osubi when the incident occurred.

The statement read, “The convoy of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 came under heavy attack from unknown gun men between Elume junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

“The car which he was driven in and security vehicles attached to the convoy were riddled with bullets in the incident that took place at about 9:05pm. He had gone to Sapele for political meetings and on his way back to Osubi, the unknown gun men ambushed the convoy and launched a heavy attack on him, spraying his car and back up vehicles with bullets.

“Only the Grace of God and the fact that he was riding in a bullet proof car saved the life of the leading governorship hopeful in the State.”

“His brave security men rose to the occasion by engaging the suspected to be assassins in a duel which lasted for over ten minutes before the gun men took to their heels and disappeared into the thick darkness of the night. Although no life was lost, one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries.

“The matter has been reported to the Police for further investigation,” the statement added.