Gunmen Kidnap Accord’s Rivers Assembly Candidate

The Accord candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Chukwudi Ogbonna has been kidnapped by gunmen in the state.

Ogbonna, who was running for office in the rescheduled March 18th election was reportedly dragged out of his vehicle by gunmen on Monday night around the Rumuigbo area of Port Harcourt.

A member of the Ogbonna family, Ifeaka Nwaka who’s a cousin to the candidate, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command Grace Iringe-Koko said the police are aware of the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the incident and the results will be made known in due course,” she said.