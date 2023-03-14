Katsina PDP Confident Of More Alliances Before Guber, House Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of Saturday’s guber and state house of assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State expects more political parties to form an alliance with its governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke.

The Chairman of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, made the comment on Monday when he received the Katsina State African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Ibrahim Trader, along with his teeming supporters who have collapsed their structure for Senator Lado.

At the event in Katsina, he said asides from the ADC, three major political parties – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – have formed alliances with Senator Lado.

Senator Tsauri explained that the PDP candidate is not contesting for himself or his family but for the good of the people.

According to him, if Lado is elected as governor, within 100 days in office, Katsina will begin to see changes, promising the ADC and other political parties that they will not regret their support of the PDP candidate.

“Lado is such a person who listens to people and takes advice. I am optimistic he will take Katsina out of its current predicament.

“ADC, PRP, Labour Party, and NNPP have already formed an alliance with the PDP governorship candidate and more are coming before the deadline,” he maintained.

I Will Make Katsina Proud

While speaking at the event, Trader said his backing of Lado’s candidature is for the betterment of Katsina State.

“The reason for this gathering is to join hands to come under one umbrella to ensure victory. Lado is my brother and a friend. I am supporting his candidature a hundred percent. The reason for the alliance is for the betterment of Katsina State.

“As of now, I have control of my party including the structures in all the 361 wards across the 34 LGAs of Katsina State.

“I have 34 House of Assembly members, 15 House of Representatives, and three senators who are buying for different positions and we have directed them all to come en masse, mobilize and support the candidacy of all the elective positions under the PDP,” Trader explained.

On his part, Senator Lado, who is impressed with their decision, appreciated them and reassured the Katsina people that his government will not let them down.

“We will make Katsina people proud and ensure that we provide better quality leadership.

“These parties adopted me because they believe that we have the required quality and competency and the ability to deliver on the mandate of Katsina people among all the candidates,” Lado added.