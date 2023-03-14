Oyo SDP Gov Candidate Steps Down For Makinde

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has stepped down and endorsed Governor Seyi Makinde for a second term of office.

Lana made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the former Attorney-General of Oyo had endorsed another candidate, Lana said Makinde remained the best option for the state at this material time.

Makinde, who is approaching the twilight of his administration, is seeking reelection on the same political platform that brought him to power in 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for Oyo state right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate. We were in fact captured by an emotional statement by a 70-year-old woman who said Governor Seyi Makinde not only paid her pensions promptly but also took care of the aged women and men during covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the trait of a person that has set out to write his name in history and ensure an upliftment of the downtrodden in our state.

“After discussions with him, we decided that His Excellency Emeritus, Engr Seyi Makinde needs help from all capable hands within and outside the state to achieve his dreams for our state and we have to assist him in doing this.

“We have therefore, resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for his Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Lana stated.