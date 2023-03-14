‘Thousands’ Of PDP Members Defect To SDP In Katsina State 

At least forty-five thousand members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Katsina State.

The SDP governorship candidate in the state, Ibrahim Zakari Talba, while receiving the defectors on Tuesday at the SDP Campaign Office in the state capital, expressed delight at the development.

He said their defection shows the level of acceptance SDP is getting from the people.

Talba, represented by his deputy, Arch. Ibrahim Suleiman, announced that SDP has been receiving supporters from across various political parties some of which are coded and others open.

“We assure to hold them to be part of the process,” he said. “Talba is a kind of visionary and patriotic leader that we need who has the country at their hearts.”

The decampees, led by Abubakar Sani and Sabi’u Dutsi, were mostly drawn from Ladon Alkhairi and PDP Mafita campaign groups.