Why Tinubu’s Relationship With 10th Assembly Will Be Rancour-Free – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, is confident that the relationship between the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the 10th National Assembly will be hitch-free.

Ndume, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Monday, said the incoming administration of Tinubu will be what he described as a National Assembly government.

This to him is because both Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, as well as All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, are former members of the National Assembly.

After a meeting between the APC leadership and the National Assembly members elected on the platform of the party, he tempered expectations over leadership of the federal legislature.

“The issues of zoning did not come up,” he said.

“The Nigerian Government now is going to be the National Assembly government (because) the President, Vice President, Party Chairman, and Secretary were all senators. So, we are going to have a rancour-free relationship. The meeting ended up well.

“That is what we are expecting from the party. We did an assessment of our performance and also got back home to ensure that we take the victory to the end. Nigerians have spoken and decided to elect APC and we have some ups and downs as usual in every electoral process.

“The party appealed to members of the National Assembly-elect to play down the leadership issues and concentrate more on ensuring that we take the election battle to the end. And that is to ensure that we win our states.

“So, the party has already strengthened us and agreed that interactions like these should be frequent so that we will be going in the same direction to avoid the bad experiences like the 2015 and 2019.”

Those present at the meeting were Orji Kalu, Senator-elect for Abia North; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect, Abdulaaziz Yari; former Edo Governor and Senator-elect, Adams Oshiomhole; and Senator Godswill Akpabio.