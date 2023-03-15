Buhari Swears In Seven ICPC Board Members  

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC).

The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

The reappointed ICPC board members sworn in by the President include Retired Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigwa), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Obiora Samuel Igwedibia (Anambra), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa) and Grace Chinyere (Rivers).

This is the first FEC meeting since the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections that led to the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the keenly contested poll.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Some Ministers, who are physically attending the meeting, include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Labor and Employment, Chris Ngige; Agriculture, Mahmood Mohammed; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora.