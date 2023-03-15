FEC Approves Nigeria Agenda 2050 Over Two Years After Inauguration

The Federal Executive Council has also approved the Nigeria Agenda 2050, a plan aimed at increasing real GDP growth by seven per cent, creating 165 million new jobs and reducing the number of people living in poverty to 2.1 million in 2050.

This is coming about 29 months after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the National Steering Committee for the preparation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021 to 2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050.

The overall objective is to take Nigeria through to an Upper Middle-Income Country and subsequently to the status of a High-Income country by 2050.

The council further approved 2.8 billion naira for the procurement of software for the National population commission for the conduct of the National Census in May 2023.