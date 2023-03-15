Ganduje Donates N250m To Kano Market Fire Victims 

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has announced a donation of N250 million to the victims of the recent fire disaster at Singer and Kurmi markets in the state.

The announcement was made by the state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement released to the media.

The donation was aimed at providing an immediate succour to the affected traders, who lost their valuables to the fire.

The leadership of the traders’ associations in the market will be formally presented with the cheques by the governor at the Government House in Kano.

Ganduje expressed sympathy to the victims of the inferno and called on individuals and organisations to support the traders in any way possible.

In response to the donation, one of the affected traders, Adamu Abdullahi, expressed his gratitude to the governor and the state government for their support.

He said, “We are grateful for the donation made by the governor to support us during this difficult time. We are also hopeful that the committee set up to assess the situation will recommend more support for us.”