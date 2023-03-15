Gov Elections: Wike Tasks Christian Leaders On Unity

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State not to allow politicians, especially those who are desperate for votes, to set them against each other.

Governor Wike gave the advice during an interactive session with the leadership and critical stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO: Inflation Rate Rises To 21.91% Amid Naira Scarcity – NBS

The governor said the March 18 election is a state-level exercise and all the candidates contesting for the various positions, particularly for the governorship, are all Christians.

Governor Wike said it is therefore not healthy for any candidate to be allowed to approach any constituent family of CAN to demand endorsement, an action if granted, could create a division within the association and undermine the State.