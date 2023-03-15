Opposition Parties Allege INEC, PDP Planning To Rig Rivers Elections

With the governorship elections days away, a coalition of governorship candidates in Rivers State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to any pressures from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The call was made in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a joint conference put together by governorship candidates of opposition parties in the state.

They claimed to have uncovered a plot by the PDP and INEC to rig the elections in favour of the PDP.

The parties are — the All Progressives Congress (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), and Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

Reading out the communique, the candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole demanded that government officials should not be allowed into collation centres even as he alleges a plot to rig the election.

Responding to questions, NRM governorship candidate, Sobomabo Jack Rich made a case that the security agencies must obey the INEC guidelines.

In his own reaction, the Accord candidate Dumo Lulu-Briggs represented by his deputy governorship candidate, Tambari Hilda Deidam, said the opposition are united in their resolve to have free fair and credible elections.