PHOTOS: Obi Rallies Support For LP Gov Candidate In Plateau

Ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly polls, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election on Wednesday rallied support for the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau State, Patrick Dakum.

The former Anambra State governor also thanked his supporters in the state for voting en masse in the presidential election.

“I have just arrived in Jos to thank the OBIdients, and urge them to come out enmasse to support LP candidates,” Obi tweeted.

“I use Patrick Dakum, our Governorship candidate as my point of contact in wishing the State Assembly candidates a great success on 18th March.

“We remain committed to reclaiming our stolen mandate and turning our focus to true nation-building.”

At the just-concluded presidential election, Obi won Plateau with 466,272 votes despite that the director general of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, Simon Lalong is a two-term governor of Plateau. Obi was followed by Bola Tinubu of the APC who polled 307,195 votes and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 243,808 votes. However, the electoral body declared Tinubu as the President-Elect having polled the highest total votes nationwide.

