Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects Dressed In Military Uniforms

The Edo State Police Command has arrested four armed robbery suspects who allegedly broke into the house of a woman in Benin City, the state capital, through the ceiling around 2 a.m. on February 14.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuze, disclosed this to journalists during a briefing on Tuesday in Benin.

He said the suspects attacked and robbed the woman of her money and other valuables in the Tenboga area.

The spokesman said the arrested suspects include Iyabo Victor, 35; Osas Aganmwonyi, 28; Nosa Owie, 24; and Idi Etukudo.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects were apprehended following a report by the victim, who was attacked in her residence.

Allegedly led by Victor, the suspects donning military uniform and armed with guns broke into the victim’s home in Teboga community and carted away phones and jewelries, police spokesman added.

The suspects were said to have forcefully transferred the sum of N447,000 from the victim’s account after obtaining the secret code to her account.

“The suspects entered her house through the POP ceiling and robbed the entire family of their belongings and forcefully transferred N447,000 from the victim’s account,” the police spokesman said.

“They collected her phone and forcefully obtained her secret code number for them to have access to her bank details.”

After the transfer, Nwabuzor added, the suspects changed the money to foreign currency and shared it among themselves before they were arrested.

He added that the items recovered from them included an iPhone 13 worth N500,000, a N48,000 iPhone 6, and jewellery collection amounting to N850,000.