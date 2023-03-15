Police Kill Bandit, Recover AK-47 Rifle In Kaduna Attack

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have killed a bandit and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition.

The bandit was killed on Tuesday during a gun battle between troops of Operation Whirl Punch at a village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday said operatives of the Command attached to Operation Whirl Punch (OPSWP) acted on credible intelligence indicating that armed bandits on a nefarious mission had blocked Galadimawa – Tumburku road of Giwa Local Government Area.

He said that the police operatives who were led by the DPO of Kidandan swiftly mobilized to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel, and countered their heinous raid which forced them to scamper in disarray into a nearby bush with possible varying gunshot wounds.