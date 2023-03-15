Real Madrid, Napoli Reach Champions League Quarter-Finals

Both holders Real Madrid and Napoli secured their places in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Wednesday’s second leg to go through 6-2 on aggregate while Napoli won 3-0 on the night secure a 5-0 aggregate triumph in the last 16.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game in Spain as the record 14-time European champions eased into the last eight following a 5-2 victory at Anfield in February.

For Napoli, Victor Osimhen struck either side of half-time and Piotr Zielinski added another from the penalty spot for Serie A’s runaway leaders.