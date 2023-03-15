Real Madrid, Napoli Reach Champions League Quarter-Finals

Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Wednesday's second leg to go through 6-2 on aggregate while Napoli won 3-0.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated March 15, 2023
Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema vies with Liverpool’s French defender Ibrahima Konate during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 15, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

 

Both holders Real Madrid and Napoli secured their places in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game in Spain as the record 14-time European champions eased into the last eight following a 5-2 victory at Anfield in February.

For Napoli, Victor Osimhen struck either side of half-time and Piotr Zielinski added another from the penalty spot for Serie A’s runaway leaders.

