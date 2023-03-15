Sanwo-Olu Lays Foundation Stone For Rebuilding Of Burnt Spare Parts Market

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday kicked off the rebuilding of the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Apapa area of the state which was razed by fire on March 8, 2023.

The governor, in a Twitter post, said he also donated the sum of N100 million to the affected traders to ease their pains.

He warned the people of Lagos to shun division as the governorship and state assembly elections hold on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Fire Razes Shops At Lagos Auto Spare Parts Market

“Lagos takes care of its own and today I returned to kickoff the redevelopment of the Akere Motor Parts Market in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, which was affected by an unfortunate fire incident recently. I also donated N100 million to the affected traders to ease their pains,” the governor tweeted.

“As we move towards the election this Saturday, we must not allow bigotry be what will divide us. We must watch our utterances and ensure that we are not divisive. It is about the ordinary, everyday people. You own the mandate and it is about you.”