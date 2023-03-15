Zango Kataf Attack: Atyap Community Demands Immediate Redeployment Of Security Operatives

Following Tuesday’s renewed attack that claimed seven lives and many injured in Langson community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, has passed a vote of no confidence on a section of the security operatives deployed to the area to protect lives and property.

The National President of Atyap Development Association, Mr. Samuel Achie who stated this at the scene of attack, lamented over the failure of security agencies to stop the incessant attacks, hence he calls for their immediate redeployment.

He urged the government to match words with action by arresting the perpetrators , warning that the people will no longer fold their arms and watch bandits take over their land .

A group of gunmen suspected to be militia herders had invaded the Langson community around 9pm on Tuesday, and started shooting sporadically, and in the process killed at least seven people, while several others were injured.

The attackers also looted a shop in the area before they where repelled by the contingent of Mobile Policemen