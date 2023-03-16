66 Victims Of Lagos Train Accident Discharged, 30 Still On Admission – Lagos Govt

Sixty-six victims of the Lagos train-bus accident have been discharged with thirty more still on admission.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi gave the update in a statement late Wednesday.
A breakdown of the figure showed that 102 passengers were involved in the accident.
Break down of Location after Triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH):
LASUTH – 71
GH, LAGOS – 4
GH, Orile-Agege –10
GH, Gbagada – 6
Tollgate Trauma Centre – 5
“Death – 6 ( 2 at the site of the accident and 4 at LASUTH during resuscitation). The total number of patients on admission as of today Wednesday 15th March 2023 (Day7) – 30,” he said, adding that 26 died in LASUTH; two at the General Hospital Odan and the same number at the General Hospital, Gbagada.
“The total number of passengers discharged as of today Wednesday 15th March 2023 (Day 7) – 66,” the commissioner added.