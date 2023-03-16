66 Victims Of Lagos Train Accident Discharged, 30 Still On Admission – Lagos Govt

Sixty-six victims of the Lagos train-bus accident have been discharged with thirty more still on admission.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi gave the update in a statement late Wednesday.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 102 passengers were involved in the accident.

Break down of Location after Triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH):

LASUTH – 71

GH, LAGOS – 4

GH, Orile-Agege –10

GH, Gbagada – 6

Tollgate Trauma Centre – 5

“Death – 6 ( 2 at the site of the accident and 4 at LASUTH during resuscitation). The total number of patients on admission as of today Wednesday 15th March 2023 (Day7) – 30,” he said, adding that 26 died in LASUTH; two at the General Hospital Odan and the same number at the General Hospital, Gbagada.

“The total number of passengers discharged as of today Wednesday 15th March 2023 (Day 7) – 66,” the commissioner added.