Amotekun Operatives Arrest Two Suspected Criminals With A Gun In Osun

The Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps have arrested two suspected criminals terrorizing the residents of modakeke and its environment with a dane double barrel gun in Modakeke, Osun State.

The duo of Segun Ajayi, 27 years old, and Sunday Adedoja, 37 years old were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday after a complaint has been lodged at Amotekun Modakeke command on the activities of the culprits and the operatives swung into action and the suspects were later arrested.

Confirming the arrest to the newsmen in Osogbo, the Amotekun Field Commander, Capt. B.O. Akanni (Rtd), described the arrested culprits as miscreants terrorizing the residents of Modakeke.

“The suspects were arrested for possession of illegal firearms, they were caught and arrested with locally made Dane gun and charms”.

“The arrest was made possible by our operatives in Modakeke command who swung into action immediately after a complaint was lodged on the activities of the culprits”.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are ex convict”.

Akanni also urged the residents of the state to be security conscious of their environment and expose any criminals hideout in their domains to the security agencies.

The culprits have been transferred to the police for subsequent investigation and interrogation.