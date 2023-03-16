Gov Election: Back ‘Obidients’ But Don’t Vote Blindly, Obi Tells Nigerians

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25th polls, Mr Peter Obi, has urged the Nigerian Electorate not to vote blindly in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

Mr Obi who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, said Nigerians cannot not just vote anyone into office, except they have adjudged such a person competent.

When asked about his expectations for the March 18 elections and what he would advise his supporters as regards voting candidates of the party across the country, Mr Obi was of the opinion that the people should “support the obidients”.

He however added that they should not vote without taking into full account the capacity of the individual that they are voting for.

“I have said please watch out for one with character, competence, capacity and compassion; the country needs to see competent people in position to serve; so do not vote blindly.”

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Obi stressed that the exercise is the worst in Nigeria’s history and a setback to the democratic process.

The former Anambra state governor was of the opinion that despite the humungous amount budgeted for the election, the exercise did not yield to expectations.