I Want My Anti-Corruption War Sustained By Successive Govts, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated a wish to see the foundation laid by his administration in the war against graft sustained by successive governments in the country.

The President gave the indication today when he met with the management of the Code of Conduct Tribunal led by its Chairman, Danladi Umar, at the state house.

He maintained that corruption has remained an existential threat to nations, while recognising the sacrifices made by the Code of Conduct Tribunal headed by its Chairman, Danladi Umar and other similar agencies, amidst the stiff economic and revenue shortages.

“It is our hope that the foundation which has been laid by this administration will be carried forward and continued, as the issue of corruption remains an existential threat to all nations,” Buhari said.