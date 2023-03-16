IGP Orders Restriction Of Movement On Election Day, Bars Amotekun, Others

Ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day.

However, those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electoral observers, accredited media and observers as well as emergency responders are excluded.

“This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being conducted therein,” said Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi.

“Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.”

The IGP also barred state-established security outfits and privately-owned outfits from participating in election security management. State-owned security outfits include the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, the Amotekun Corps, Ebubeagu, amongst others.

The IGP urged all citizens to be law-abiding during and after the elections even as he assured Nigerians that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

Significant violence were recorded during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, especially in states like Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Bayelsa amongst others. Ballot box snatching, voter harassment and intimidation were the order of the day.

With the conduct of the presidential and legislative polls and the attendant legal tussles trailing the outcome of the results announced by Nigeria’s electoral body, the battlegrounds have shifted to states as Nigerians will head to the polls again on Saturday, March 18, 2023 to elect a new set of governors and state assembly members.

Significantly, 18 political parties fielded candidates for the elections slated to hold in 28 out of the 36 states of the Federation. This is so as the governorship elections of eight states (Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo) are held off-season due to litigations and court judgements that truncated the regularity of governorship elections in the country.

Be it as it may, elections for members of state legislature will hold in the 36 states of the Federation. Already, thousands of candidates are competing for 993 State Houses of Assembly seats. This data is according to statistics by INEC.

In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections will hold on March 18, 2023 are: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.