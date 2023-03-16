Kano Police Commissioner, NOA Call For Peace Ahead Governorship, Assembly Elections

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State Muhammad Gumel has called for a peaceful governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

He made the call while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in the state on Thursday.

CP Gumel emphasized the need for peaceful conduct during the upcoming poll, stating that “we are calling on all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun all forms of violence before, during, and after the election”.

He further assured residents of the state that the police force is fully prepared to maintain law and order during the election period.

“We have put in place adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful election,” he added.

In a similar development, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Garba Abari called for peace during the election.

Abari urged “all stakeholders to embrace peace and respect the rules of the election”.

He further urged political parties to ensure that their supporters maintain peaceful conduct throughout the election process.

“We must all remember that elections come and go, but our state remains,” Abari said.

Both the Commissioner of Police and the NOA DG called on residents of the state to embrace peace and respect the rules of the election to ensure a hitch-free exercise.