Kidnapped Labour Party Candidate Regains Freedom In Rivers

The Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Ahoada West in Rivers State has regained his freedom.

Boma Kasim-Agida who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at the entrance of his hotel on his way back from a political rally in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State on Tuesday last week.

Narrating his experience, he said “I stayed right 3 days with them, Tuesday to Friday, and they didn’t even say anything to me, it was almost like they were just waiting for instructions. No ransom was paid eventually they blindfolded me and dropped me around Amasoma road in Bayelsa state.”

Speaking further, Agida believes that the postponement of the election played a role in his release “glory to God the election was postponed, I think that was what added to my release”

When contacted, the police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command Grace Iringe-Koko said investigations are still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile the Accord candidate for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni who was kidnapped on Tuesday is still in custody.