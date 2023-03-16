We Can’t Talk About Govt Of National Unity Unless The ‘Process Is Right’, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has dismissed talks of a government of national unity, saying such cannot come until the “process is right”.

Obi came third in the February 25 presidential election with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the exercise. Since then, there have been talks about a government of national unity.

But the LP candidate has downplayed the move, expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, and reiterated that he is challenging the process in court.

“The first thing I want to see is that the process is right. The process through which you achieve anything is far more fundamental than what you do thereafter…Let us go back first, I am challenging the process and the declaration,” he said while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

“Until we get it right, then we can talk about a government of national unity. Otherwise, we would go and sit down and say that the people who stopped a train and kidnapped people can call us to come and invite us and discuss peace when they have people in captivity. Let’s do things right. Until things are done rightly, we will be encouraging what we don’t need to encourage.”

He also described the presidential election of 2023 as the worst in the country’s history.

“We have seen probably what I consider the worst election in our recent history because of the Electoral law [Act] of 2022 which gave so much hope and the huge expenditure we put into technology,” the former Anambra State governor maintained.

“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn? So, there was so much that was promised and then we went back to what it used to be. For me, that is very devastating.”