Gov/Assembly Elections: NYCN Urges Youths To Vote, Avoid Electoral Crimes

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections, the Zamfara State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged youths in the state to come out en masse to vote.

The council said this would enable the demographic to protect their interests and ensure their development in all ramifications for the overall development of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Gusau, the state capital, on Friday, the Chairman of the state council, Bashar Garba, called on youths to refrain from any form of electoral crimes.

The said security operatives would spare no one who contributes to stoking the ember of insecurity or election violence in the state.

Garba also said there is no doubt that insecurity contributed in no small measure to the underdevelopment of the state.

He commended youths for believing in the democratic process of the country by contributing towards the successful conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections peacefully, appealing to them to maintain the gesture in the governorship and state assembly polls.

“Let me salute our youths for believing in Democratic process of our country by contributing to the success of the Presidential and National Assembly elections peacefully and to also remind them to maintain the gesture in the governorship and State Assembly elections coming on Saturday 18th March,” he said.

“We, therefore, advise all young people in the state to come out massively and cast their votes as it is the only way to make a difference in a democratic environment.”

The NYCN urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to create more skill acquisition centres across the country for the youth and create more job opportunities after being sworn in as president.

“We are appealing to the President-elect that immediately he assume office, he should create more centres for skill acquisitions for the youths across the nation, create more jobs for the youths, and appoint more youths as ministers, particularly the Federal Ministry of Youth,” he said.